HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A local non-profit will receive a federal funding boost on Monday with Congressman Richard Neal in town.

Girls Inc. of the Valley is continuing its season of renewal on Monday with the award of $2 million in federal funding. The congressionally directed spending will help Girl Inc. continue its mission to inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold.

It’s been a big year for the organization, opening its renovated headquarters, which is 1,600 square feet on Hampden Street. That was made possible by a five-year, $5 million local fundraising campaign that wrapped up earlier this year.

Congressman Neal is scheduled to appear at the announcement around 1:00 p.m. to share more details.