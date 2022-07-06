WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local veterans organization is receiving a generous grant that will help update and improve the condition of the facility.

Senator John Velis joined other public leaders Wednesday to present $20,000 in funding for the American Legion Post 124 in Westfield. The funding will help offset repair and infrastructure costs of the outdated building.

22News spoke with Post 124 Commander Eric Volk on what this grant means for the future of the organization and its members.

“This is going to help us, it’s going to help us maintain our home with our daily costs,” said Volk. “A place to operate out of so we can get back in the community, give back to the children and youth, get back to Americanism and patriotic programs, and supporting veteran programs in the area.”

The funding was included in the recent American Rescue Plan Act legislation that was passed by the Senate and House and signed into law by Governor Baker in December.