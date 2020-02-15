Federal grant to increase rural high-speed internet access in western Massachusetts

Hampden County

by: Duncan MacLean

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts senators and representatives announced $10 million in funding to increase rural high-speed internet access in western Massachusetts on Friday.

Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren, along with representatives Richard Neal and James McGovern, announced the release of $10.2 million in federal funding specifically for western Massachusetts.

The funds were awarded through the FCC’s “Connect America Fund” to Westfield Gas & Electric.

The public utility company will receive the funding over the next 10 years, distributing it to help communities build municipal-owned fiber-optic broadband networks.

The plan hopes to add high-speed internet access for 4,600 rural homes and businesses.

