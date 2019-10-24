Federal law enforcement agencies investigate entertainment businesses downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Federal law enforcement were in downtown Springfield investigating two entertainment businesses on Wednesday.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were investigating at the Mardi Gras strip club on Wednesday, including the IRS, which was also investigating Adolfo’s on Worthington Street. Investigations in Springfield’s entertainment district aren’t unheard of.

“Just awful dangerous when you come out of there after hours after everything closes down,” said Randy Larson of Springfield. “You go there for a good time, you come out, and you take your life in your hands.”

But these were investigations of a different kind. Far from closing, Adolfo’s restaurant and the Mardi Gras strip weren’t even open, when federal agencies moved in. Our 22News crew shot FBI and State Police outside of Mardi Gras. One officer was carrying a crowbar, another, bolt cutters.

The FBI’s Boston office said those agencies, and the IRS were at the club as part of an “ongoing federal investigation.” The office also confirmed that three of these agencies were investigating at 582 Pinewood Drive in Longmeadow as well.

State records indicate Mardi Gras is owned by BSC Realty, with James Santaniello of Longmeadow listed as the president. The state also lists James Santaniello as a resident of that Pinewood Drive address. And just down the street, the IRS was conducting another investigation.

IRS spokeswoman Amy Hosney confirmed to 22News that agents from the IRS Criminal Investigation unit conducted investigations at Adolfo’s Restaurant on Worthington Street and a private residence in Suffield, Connecticut.

Adolfo’s is owned by Venture Properties, LLC. The state lists Victor C. Bruno as the resident agent and manager of the company. 22news went to the Massachusetts Department of Revenue’s website, which lists a “Victor Bruno” in Springfield as owing more than $29,000 in back taxes.

But, the IRS would not confirm what the nature of their investigation was.

“Pay your taxes, everybody else does,” said Larson.

Calls were made to both Mardi Gras and Adolfo’s with no answer. 22News will continue to follow this story.