Federal lawsuit against Springfield Fire Department alleges systemic racism

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two African American firefighters in Springfield filed a federal lawsuit against the Springfield Fire Department.

Their attorney has an amended complaint that alleges systemic racism within the Springfield Fire Department. The original lawsuit was filed in October of 2018. It includes claims of harassment retaliation against current fire Commissioner BJ Calvi and former fire Commissioner Joseph Conant.

Part of the new allegations amending complaint focuses on the conduct of Commissioner Calvi with respect to retaliation. The complaint involving Conant resided over a period of time when supervisors posted racist and homophobic materials on Springfield fire department social media web pages.

“We’re just now in 2020 getting to see a first black district chief, you know. So this lawsuit is about addressing the systemic issues that have led to the under-representation of minorities in the department. So we’re going to press forward.” Attorney Arnold Lizana, Civil Rights Attorney in Atlanta

Springfield’s law department is in the process of reviewing the amended complaint filed by Attorney Lizana. City Solicitor Ed Pikula sent 22News a statement that said in part;

“My initial impression is that neither the press release nor the amended complaint filed accurately portray the work environment in the Springfield Fire Department or even the courts decision to allow amendment of this case.”

Attorney Lizana said the case isn’t expected to have any further court action until this fall.