Federal mask mandate will require millions to get vaccinated

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new federal mandate will make millions of workers in the U.S. get vaccinated against COVID-19, tested or potentially face penalties.

Failure to comply with the mandate could result in a fine as high as $14k dollars per violation. Under the mandate, any employee at a business with more than 100 workers, is subject to a vaccine mandate which will be enforced by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

The new rules also apply to state and local government workers, including teachers and school staff which means 84 million workers across the United States will have to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Workers will be required to submit weekly testing or face financial penalties when we reach the New Year under the new federal mandate.

If you refuse to comply you must get tested for COVID-19 weekly on your own time. Workers who choose the testing option will also be required to wear masks starting one month from this Friday on December 5. The labor department said over the next month they’ll consider extending the vaccination rules to even smaller workplaces.

OSHA set a deadline of January 4 for workers to get their shots and employees will be given paid time off for appointments.