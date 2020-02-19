Federal money for state fuel assistance continues to drop

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Federal fuel assistance assists about 160,000 households in the state each year and about 11,000 in Springfield.

According to the Massachusetts Association for Community Action, that assistance has dropped $70 million dollars in recent years.

The fuel assistance program here in Springfield told 22News said the aid they received in the FY19 went from $16 million to $9 million in the FY20. Currently, a Springfield household of 4 making less than $26,000 is eligible for about $1,140 dollars in aid.

Lisa Gilhooly, director of the fuel assistance program in Springfield said there is a chance they could receive zero funding for FY21.

“We’re already helping less people right now, but without money next year we don’t help anyone,” Gilhooly said.

The Massachusetts Association for Community Action said about 40,000 homes in the state heat with oil and most of those households have already used their benefit this year.

The association is requesting a supplemental budget in order to provide immediate assistance.

Gilhooly said besides the fuel assistance program, there aren’t many other options for low-income households.

“There are usually programs where people can go after us, but a lot of them are private donations and things like that. The Federal fuel assistance…that’s it…that’s the bulk of assistance for most low-income families.”

MASSCAP said they are also proposing that fuel assistance should be part of the annual state budget.