Feds on a mission to ban flavored e-cigarettes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Federal officials plan to take flavored e-cigarette products off the market in hopes of ending a public health crisis.

Critics accuse the e-cigarette companies of marketing to attract young people. The Trump Administration says 5-million children use e-cigarettes.

E-cigarettes have been linked to recent reports of deaths and injuries from vaping. Just last week, Michigan became the first state to ban e-cigarette products with flavors like mango and bubble gum.

But Juul, the biggest vape brand, promising to comply with government policy said:

“They strongly agree with the need for aggressive category-wide action on flavored products.” Juul Labs, electronic cigarette company

Buckeye Bros Smokeshop in Springfield said that they can’t order flavored Juul products.

Owner David Glance told 22News, “The only ones we can get from there are tobacco and menthol or mint. All their flavors you can’t get them unless you go through their website.”

E-cigarette companies will now have to apply for and receive FDA approval for their flavored products in order to be sold.

The ban is only for flavored products you will still be able to buy tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes.