Federal program to help low-income families pay heating bills this winter

Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of Massachusetts families will get help from the federal government paying their heating bills during the winter season. 

The state’s Low-income Home Energy Assistance Program has been serving families in need for years. But there are concerns that there won’t be enough funds for families this winter. 

The Massachusetts Association for Community Action, MassCAP launched its annual home heating awareness campaign Tuesday, to remind families that there is a cheaper way to stay warm during the winter. Fuel Assistance is a federally funded program, which is crucial for low-income families who struggle to pay heating costs during the winter.  

In Springfield, families can register with the New England Farm Workers Council. Springfield resident Ruthee Owens is signing up for the program for the second consecutive year. 

“It’s just very expensive when you just have one income coming in,” said Owens. 

Participating residents cannot have House-Hold incomes that exceed 60 percent of the estimated state median income.  The Fuel Assistance program serves more than 160,000 Massachusetts households. MASSCAP said there is a possibility that federal funding could be cut this year. They hope to find that out soon.   

Chicopee, Westfield, and Holyoke residents can register for Fuel Assistance with the Valley Opportunity Council. Community Action leads the program in Franklin County. 

Click here to find out how to register for Fuel Assistance!

