SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Medicare enrollment continues through December 7th. The healthcare program is for people 65 years old and up, but the Federal Trade Commission is putting out a warning that you need to be on the lookout for scams.

The best thing you can do is go right to the source and sign up through medicare.gov or call 1-800-MEDICARE directly. Scammers can be found both online and over the phone.

A quick Google search may find websites that appear to be Medicare, but it could be someone trying to sell you a service. Scammers can also fake the Medicare Caller ID.

Milagros Johnson is the Director of the Springfield Mayor’s Office of Consumer Information. She said people like to take advantage of situations where there is a sense of urgency, but you should not feel pressured to make a well-informed decision.

“Go to the website Medicare.gov. Look at the different options. Maybe print what coverage they provide and then make an informed decision based on your different options,” said Johnson.

She said important to know Medicare will never call you, text you, or ask you to pay to enroll. Open enrollment is through December 7th.