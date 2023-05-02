HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Executive Office of Veterans Services has been awarded $164M in federal grant funding for new construction at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

In a news release sent to 22News from state Senator John Velis, this is the first federal funding award for the project from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs State Home Construction Grant Program.

In May 2021, then Governor Charlie Baker signed the $400 million bond bill to support the reconstruction project. As a result, the state was able to apply for the VA Construction Grant Program which was approved last year.

The Holyoke Veterans’ Home has now officially entered a Memorandum of Agreement with the VA and will receive the rest of the $263.5M in future fiscal years. The remaining $136.5M for the project will come from the state.

Construction at Holyoke has already begun, as well as another rebuilding project at the Chelsea Veterans’ Home.