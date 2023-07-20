CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Feed the Children has teamed up with Price Rite to hand out $150,000 worth of supplies to families struggling in the Chicopee area.

Feed the Children is on its eighth consecutive year helping families from all of over the country. They decided to host at Boys and Girls Clubs all the over Northeast which are the heart of these communities. More than 400 families will be supplied with essential products like food, household items and backpacks full of school supplies for the kids.

22News spoke with the Feed the Children Senior Director Joe Allegro about what else they supply for the community, “We’re here to give them some interim support with programs like this, that we are doing here today, providing families with close to two weeks worth of food to supplement there household needs.”

This collaboration has been working together since 2015, where they have helped over 40,000 families during these difficult times.