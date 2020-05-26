Feed The Fight campaign provides free meals to health care workers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Tuesday, Congressman Richard Neal teamed up with Peter Pan Bus Lines and local restaurant to get free meals to health care workers in Springfield.

The “Feed the Fight” campaign has been an ongoing effort led by Peter Pan Bus Lines and the Bean Restaurant Group to thank local hospitals for their hard work during this Covid-19 pandemic.

Congressman Neal and volunteers distributed hundreds of boxed lunches to Mercy Medical Center employees just before noon. Neal purchased a $1,000 worth of lunches from local restaurants for Tuesday’s meals donation.

“These are the people we count on and they have done a superb job. I would have done whatever they would have asked. I think the better emphasis is to thank the workers in this small but significant way,” said Neal.

Mercy Medical Center said almost all of the workers who were there during the distribution, received lunches.