“Feed the Frontline” campaign provided lunch to local industries

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds and Massachusetts State Lottery teamed up to provide lunch as a thank you to the health care and service industry in April.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Springfield Thunderbirds, mascot Boomer and staff members visited Mercy Medical Center, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, USA Hauling, Springfield Police Department, and the Springfield Fire Department to provide lunch as a thank you for the “Feed the Frontline” campaign.

“Let me start by thanking those on the front line that have worked day in and day out throughout this pandemic. We can never do too much to thank our first responders.” said Thunderbirds President, Nathan Costa. “A special thank you to the Mass Lottery for their support of this mission, along with many of our great restaurant partners for joining in on this important cause.”

The lunches were provided by Nadim’s Mediterranean Grill, Buffalo Wild Wings, 99 Restaurant, UNO Chicago Grill, and Theodore’s BBQ.

“We applaud our partners at the Springfield Thunderbirds for their ongoing commitment to serving their community, and we are proud to join them in supporting their efforts,” said Michael Sweeney, Executive Director of the Massachusetts State Lottery.

(Courtesy: Springfield Thunderbirds)

(Courtesy: Springfield Thunderbirds)

(Courtesy: Springfield Thunderbirds)

(Courtesy: Springfield Thunderbirds)

(Courtesy: Springfield Thunderbirds)

(Courtesy: Springfield Thunderbirds)

(Courtesy: Springfield Thunderbirds)

(Courtesy: Springfield Thunderbirds)

(Courtesy: Springfield Thunderbirds)

(Courtesy: Springfield Thunderbirds)

The Springfield Thunderbirds and Massachusetts State Lottery is launching a new campaign in May called “Hometown Salute” to recognize the work of those in the military, health care and public service industry.