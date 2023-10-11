FEEDING HILLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Neighborhoods are getting spooky as Halloween decorations are being put up for the holiday.

Frank Andruss sent 22News photos of his home decorated with one of those giant skeletons waving! The front lawn is lit up with pumpkins, a spooky tree, an inflatable ghost, and a scray-looking spirit that looks to be levitating!

Sent to 22News from Frank Andruss

Sent to 22News from Frank Andruss

Sent to 22News from Frank Andruss

Sent to 22News from Frank Andruss

Sent to 22News from Frank Andruss

Frank told 22News that his son and grandsons helped decorate the house this year. 22News would love to see your Halloween spirit, email us your photos and video to Reportit@wwlp.com.

Tips to keep your kids safe while trick or treating

Advise your children to be safe while crossing streets by using traffic signals and crosswalks and looking both ways. Keep electronic devices down, heads up, and always use sidewalks. Anyone under the age of 12 should be accompanied by an adult.

For kids old enough to go out by themselves, make sure they trick or treat in well-lit areas that they are familiar with. And it’s getting darker earlier now, parents can put reflective tape or stickers on candy bags so their kids stick out in the dark.

Popular trick-or-treating hours are from 5:30 to 9:30 in the evening so be extra aware on the roads during those hours.