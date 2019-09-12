FEMA advising Springfield residents to get flood insurance

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – FEMA is urging Springfield residents to get flood insurance, especially if you live along the Connecticut River.

The agency cites an above-average hurricane season.

“It’s one of those things where you don’t need it until you need it,” said Bill Trudeau of HUB International Insurance Brokers of New England.

People living inland in western Massachusetts don’t typically see damage from hurricanes. However, homeowners do see flooding from time to time.

FEMA points out that just one inch of water in an average-sized home can cost more than $25,000 in repairs. And flood insurance isn’t covered by traditional homeowners insurance.

Bill Trudeau said it’s important to be proactive, “By the time you see a severe storm it’s too late to go buy flood insurance.”

That’s because flood insurance policies typically take 30 days to go into effect. As for cost, Trudeau didn’t give an exact dollar amount, as rates vary based on your flood risk. To get pricing, he suggests asking your insurance agent to simply give you a quote.

“You can’t really make the determination that you want to get the coverage or not until you know the price and the coverage. Then you can weigh that in your mind. Either I do want to spend this money or I don’t,” said Trudeau.

FEMA is also urging property owners and renters to have a plan in place should disaster strike.

Have an evacuation plan

An emergency kit with food

Medicine and water to last 72 hours

The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season goes until November 30.