FEMA arrives at Westover Air Reserve Base in preparation for Hurricane Henri

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – About 100 FEMA personnel are in the process of arriving at the Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee to respond, should they be needed once Hurricane Henri reaches landfall.

“[They’re] for the urban search and rescue team as well as what they call the chainsaw team,” said Lt. Col. Rodney Furr, the Chief of Public Affairs for the 439th Airlift Wing. “We’ll also have a handful of FEMA members who are staying out here to mind the store.”

Furr added they will be there to watch the equipment, the trucks, and to receive any orders from FEMA headquarters.

Installation Emergency Manager Robert Perreault said they have large scale generators that could be used if businesses or hospitals lose power.

About 53,18-wheelers will be arriving at Westover, carrying supplies that might be needed.

“Tarps, water, food, cots, things like that,” said Perreault. “So they’re ready to go after the storm when situations arise where local communities need help.”

While emergency officials make their preparations, people are stocking up on the essentials, like gas and water.

“We’re gonna get candles and stuff, wash some clothes in case something happens,” said Nevaeh Vierra.

Christopher Ortiz from Chicopee also has the essentials.

“Ton of canned foods flashlights you know just getting ready to sit in the house see what happens,” he told 22News.