Fenway Golf affected by wet weather

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass (WWLP) – Wet weather in spring delayed business at East Longmeadow’s Fenway Golf, but business has started to pick up now that summer is finally here.

Fenway Golf officially opened back in March, but because their business is weather dependent, rainy days made it almost impossible to be on the course. Especially during the busier months in late spring.

The recent sunshine has given golfers the perfect excuse to hit the links.

Andrew Fisk President Fenway Golf told 22News, “And our April and May were essential, we didn’t have April and May, so it was a rough one. But now it’s picking up and people are coming out and enjoying the nice weather finally.

Fenway Golf also offers mini golf and ice cream.

