Fenway Westfield hosts wiffle ball tournament to assist families of fallen soldiers

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Every year people from across New England take the field at Fenway Park of Western Massachusetts to play ball for a great cause.

Eight wiffle ball teams faced off at Fenway Westfield to have some fun and also raise money for a good cause this weekend.

The 3 day tournament brought 7 teams from all over New England to the backyard ballpark.

Bristol, CT resident Jon Balogh told 22News, “We love coming here each year. We play our hearts out and we just have fun playing wiffle ball we relive childhood dreams.”

This tournament honors all of the fallen soldiers who served in the post 9/11 wars.

“We are raising money for the fallen troops of 9/11. It’s a good time, everyone comes out it’s a lot of fun,” Nick Fortini of Southwick said.

All of the proceeds from the wiffle ball tournament will be donated to the Massachusetts Soldiers Legacy Fund which assists families of fallen soldiers.

Christopher Dolan, owner of Fenway Westfield said, “We raise funds for them and then they give the funds to their children of our fallen service members basically grants for education.”

The wiffle ball tournaments at Fenway Westfield, have raised thousands of dollars for a number of different charities for the past 11 years.