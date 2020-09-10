Fern Valley Farms teams up with local businesses during pandemic

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Fern Valley Farms is partnering with other local retailers in hopes to expand local businesses during the pandemic and heighten the apple picking experience for visitors.

Ebenezer’s bar and Grille of South Hadley and Field Crest Brewing Company of Wilbraham are among the businesses to have joined the farm to kick off fall the right way, while following COVID-19 safety measures.

With a great view of the Pioneer Valley, patrons can come pick apples, have breakfast or lunch at the picnic tables, and even enjoy a drink with live music.

Dan Fernandes owner of Fern Valley Farms told 22News that during these tough times businesses should support each other.

“I think it’s really important for the smaller businesses to stick together in times like this, I mean it’s really important for us to kind of help lift each other up and make it work for everybody,” said Fernandes.

Fern Valley Farms is opened on the weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. In their store, they are offering products from local farms including Ferrindino Maple and Stony Hill Farm.