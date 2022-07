HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – After 34 years a Holyoke restaurant staple is closing it’s doors.

The Fernandez Family restaurant announced Thursday on its Facebook page they will be closing the restaurant doors for a final time on July 22nd. It was not an easy decision for the family but they felt it needed to be done.

“Throughout these uncertain times you have a proven to us, the loyalty you have for us, and for this we are eternally thankful and grateful.” Fernandez Family Restaurant via Facebook

The owners, who have always stood firm that family is first, want to thank the community that has always been loyal to their business.