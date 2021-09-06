Festa celebration in Ludlow concludes

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – On the final day of Ludlow’s Festa celebration, Portuguese-Americans from all over made their way to western Massachusetts to celebrate their heritage.

The gates had just opened at the Our Lady of Fatima fairgrounds when the first of thousands of families entered to enjoy their culture. Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19. Jose Vieira and his family made the trip from Burlington, Massachusetts.

He was born in Portugal and Festa is a tradition for his family.

Jose said, “It brings us all together, very special for us, and for me very special. I just lost my wife last year, and this has been a dedicated thing to come over, we love coming over here.”

It’s been 73 years since the first Festa celebration on the grounds of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Ludlow.