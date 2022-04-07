SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Thursday, the Springfield Museums are presenting this years 9th annual Festival of Flowers. More than forty displays will grace four museums as floral design and botanical whimsy return to the Springfield Museums.

Larissa Murray, the Director of Education for the Springfield Museum told 22News, “the flowers interpret different paintings or even animals, so the florist or garden club member will look at the museum object and find inspiration.”

The Museum is happy to welcome a full crowd for the first time since the pandemic started. The cost of the event is only $4 and will run through the weekend, wrapping things up Sunday.