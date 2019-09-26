Few days left to visit unique vendors at The Big E



WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are just a few days left to get to The Big E and visit its unique vendors.

With record attendance numbers last weekend, the festival crossed the 1,000,000 visitor mark. Local and far-flung vendors have been enjoying the business. Some are just excited to share their crafts with the people.

22News spoke to Agatha Hoover of Traveling Magpie about their first year as a vendor.

“This is our first year as vendors, we love the fair we come every year, first year as vendors. People are very friendly. We’ve met great people, we’ve had a very successful show so far. We will certainly come back next year and after,” said Hoover.

If you’re headed to the Big E Fairgrounds Thursday, you’ve got plenty of options!

You can catch a horse or dog show, have your fortune told by Soltar, and also celebrate the city of Westfield!