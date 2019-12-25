Few restaurants open on Christmas

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – Dinner at home with family and friends is such an important part of Christmas Day, and most restaurants are closed because of it.

This poses a challenge for people who don’t celebrate Christmas.

Judge David Sacks of Holyoke and his companion, Deborah overcame that problem by dining out this afternoon at Holyoke Hummus Company.

It’s a restaurant that serves Middle Eastern food in downtown Holyoke.

“We celebrate Hanukkah, not Christmas and culturally we go out for Chinese food, but we did that last night for Christmas eve. Holyoke Hummus has wonderful middle eastern food and we’re off to the movies afterward.”

Holyoke Hummus Company became a dining staple in the downtown area near the city hall some three years ago.