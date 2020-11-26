Fewer people expected to travel this holiday season, AAA says

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – AAA is expecting fewer people to travel this holiday week, this comes as the American Medical Association is urging people to celebrate safely.

Medical experts say they will be watching for the next spike in COVID-19 cases in the weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

AAA says millions of Americans have decided to travel to see loved ones. But the numbers are still down about 10-percent from last year.

“We put out our forecast and said that up to 50 million people would travel for the holiday,” said AAA Spokesperson Jeanette Casselano. She explained, “So while people are making personal decisions to travel, it’s a lot less in terms of numbers than 2019.”

Casselano also said the vast majority will travel by car and what they see as a safer option during the pandemic.