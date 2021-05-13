Fewer school COVID-19 cases this week

BOSTON (SHNS) – A total of 620 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Massachusetts schools over the week from May 6 through May 12, down from the previous week’s 669.

This week’s total includes 572 cases among students participating in at least some in-person learning and 48 among staff accessing district buildings. The only districts to report more than one staff cases were Lawrence (5), New Bedford (3) and Pittsfield (2).

Lawrence also topped the lists for new student cases, with 37, followed by Brockton’s 23, New Bedford’s 18, and 16 each in Springfield and Milford.

State education officials on Thursday also reported the latest data from the pooled COVID-19 testing program in schools, which covers a slightly different time period.

For the week of May 3 through May 9, the pool positivity rate was at 0.71 percent, with 91 positive pool results among 12,763 pools processed.