Fewer Thanksgiving Day travelers at local airports

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT. (WWLP) – Thanksgiving is here and it’s usually one the busiest travel times of the year, but not this year.

Bradley International Airport expects to see 65 percent less travelers this Thanksgiving than last year. Seeing how lines were non-existent and many airline check in stations closed, that figure seems about right.

While many are staying home, some are braving their fears of COVID-19 so they can see family at some point this year.

“My husband and my in-laws we haven’t seen them in so long, said Alice Velasquez. “I’m still worried about traveling to go see them because I’m afraid of what’s going to happen between here and there.”

Bradley has enhanced cleaning measures throughout the entire airport, especially high touch areas like security and the baggage claim. But airport officials are warning people that it’s your responsibility to help keep yourself safe.

Masks must be worn and travelers are encouraged to social distance and wash their hands as much as possible.