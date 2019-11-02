New England Fiber Festival arrives in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of people attended day one of the Fiber Festival of New England at The Big E Saturday.

Among the thousands inside the Mallory building complex at The Big E, there are a number of mothers and daughters, parents passing on to their children the love of knitting fibers.

“My mother grew up in the Depression and she knew how to make your own blankets and socks, gloves. And she passed it on to me and I showed my daughter,” Lisa Relva told 22News.

Her daughter, Taylor, expressed her admiration of the craft.

“I love it, it’s a very fun thing to do and I love that, I can do something my mom does.”

Chris Curylo from Chicopee said he’s looking forward to creating something.

“Looking at the beautiful fibers and using them to create something gorgeous and being able to have it for yourself, you pass something on to others, it’s really a lovely thing,” Curylo expressed.

A place of honor for the sheep, llamas and alpacas without whom there would be no natural fibers to create the lovely items on display and for purchase.

The Fiber Festival is a two day show, concluding Sunday at 3 p.m.