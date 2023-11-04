WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual Fiber Festival of New England was held Saturday in West Springfield hosting hundreds of artisans and workshops.

The festival was held at the Mallory Complex and those in attendance were able to take part in 20 different workshops and explore 200 local vendors displaying wool and natural fiber products.

22News spoke with one of the vendors about the importance of supporting local artisans.

“And you’re helping support local farmers and you’re helping people support a lifestyle that allows them freedom and creativity,” said Mary Norton.

The Fiber Festival is held annually by the Eastern States Exposition and the Wool Growers Association.