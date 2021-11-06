Fiber Festival runs this weekend at The Big E fairgrounds

WEST SPRINGFIELD Mass. (WWLP) – An event Saturday at The Big E fairgrounds to kickstart the holiday shopping season.

This weekend the Eastern States Exposition is hosting its annual Fiber Festival. The event featured handmade items from more than 200 vendors booths.

Officials said the the Fiber Festival is a great educational experience for visitors to learn how animals contribute to the fiber industry through live displays of llamas, alpacas, sheep, and rabbits.

“Well I got a machine, I got some fleece for hats and stuff like that,” Pam Soccu of Meriden, Connecticut told 22News.

The event continues through Sunday with sheep shearing demonstrations and other workshops.