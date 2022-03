AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fiery crash on Route 57 in Agawam.

Our 22News crew could see a charred, overturned vehicle next to the Garden Street overpass on Route 57 westbound Tuesday morning.

At least seven state troopers were at the scene of the crash at around 5:00 A.M.

Traffic is still flowing through the area.

22News is covering the story, and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.