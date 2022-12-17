SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The fifth annual Coach Claus Toy Giveaway for all of Springfield’s youth and their families begins on Saturday.

The Coach Claus Toy Giveaway is hosted by Stefan Davis, the CEO and President of I Found Light Against All Odds and Lighthouse, a non-profit organization that is dedicated to helping youth address social, emotional, and economic issues that they are experiencing in their lives, according to their website. Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield will also be in appearance.

The giveaway will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Blunt Park in Springfield on Saturday. Coach Claus is going to arrive in a helicopter to greet the children.