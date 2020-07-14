Fifth annual Junior Golf Championship to be held in Chicopee

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Teenage golfers are participating in the annual Junior Golf hub championship this week.

This is the fifth year of the championship, and the second year the tournament is being held at the Chicopee Country Club.

The tournament is put on by the American Junior Golf Association, 78 junior golfers take part in the tournament to show off their skills.

“Some of the top junior players from around, they compete in this tournament. As I said, it’s a national tournament, so it’s like a little tour, that’s goes around the whole nation, all of the states, and one of their stops this week happens to be here, and we’re lucky to host it in Chicopee.”

Mike O’Neill, Director of Golf, Chicopee Country Club

Tuesday was a practice day for the golfers. The tournament officially starts Wednesday and continues through Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today