Fill the Fiat Follow Up

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP)- A vintage Fiat in downtown Springfield has been transformed into Santa’s Sleigh complete with toys galore.

When Mercy Medical Center’s board chairman Paul Mancinone parked his 1959 Fiat in the TD bank lobby earlier this week he hoped people would donate in just this way.

The well supported toy drive will be the United Way of Pioneer Valley’s way to assure Christmas gifts for children living east and west of Springfield.

Jennifer Kinsman of United Way of Pioneer Valley told us:

“Well we’re working with a lot of communities in the Hill towns to distribute toys out there, so we’re hoping to fill the fiat multiple times, so we can partner with agencies that work directly with families in the hill towns.”

Filling the Fiat has apparently become a popular and compassionate pastime for folks who work in downtown Springfield.