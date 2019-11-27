Final day: Mayflower Marathon in Springfield exceeds goal, sets new record

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Rock 102’s annual Mayflower Marathon has come to an end and hit a new record by raising an unofficial total of $140,914.38.

Their goal was to fill three, 48-foot trailers and they exceeded that by filling five trucks.

“We usually fill three trucks but this year we had to call in two extra. So we had 5 trucks total that we filled with non-perishable food donations for the Open Pantry. The great thing is this is gonna last them til about the spring.” -Steve Nagle, Rock 102

Mike Baxendale and John O’Brien held their 52-hour “Mayflower Marathon” radiothon in the parking lot of the basketball hall of fame Monday through Wednesday.

Rock 102: Mayflower Marathon

It’s been taking place for more than two decades, benefiting the Open Pantry of Springfield and making sure people in need have a meal on Thanksgiving.

Day 2: Mayflower Marathon in Springfield

Last year, in just 52 hours the event raised more than $94,000 and received more than 900,000 pounds of food.

“Everybody, whether you’re from Springfield or elsewhere, comes out and supports. We have people come from Vermont to donate to help people here which is pretty unusual, but still wonderful,” Mike Baxendale said.

The donated food usually lasts the pantry until March. On average more than 140 families use the pantry each day.

The Mayflower Marathon kicks off in Springfield

The marathon ended at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, but you can still donate throughout the weekend online here.