Final day of Bright Nights 25th season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The curtain is coming down on the 25th anniversary of Bright Nights at Forest Park in Springfield.

Sunday night is the final night of the Bright Nights season, a festival of lights that began in late November.

The highly successful lighting display has so far attracted nearly 200,000 people this season.

Overall, more than six million people from all over the world have visited Bright Nights since the attraction first lit up Forest Park in 1995.

So, again, Sunday night is your last chance to check out the lights until next season.