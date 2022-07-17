BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For generations the Brimfield Flea Market has been a favorite destination for travelers in search of that one of a kind collectable they can’t find anywhere else.

Thousands came to Brimfield on the final day of the fair, until they come again in September. So much to see, so much to buy, so much satisfaction from what they purchased. Something they likely couldn’t find anywhere else but at the Brimfield Antique Fair.

Addie Chartier of Holyoke told 22News, “I just love to have a ton of science things, specimens. I’m very excited about it.”

The dealers in antiques and other collectables had no complaints. They did a brisk business satisfying the desires for purchasing the unusual.

“We’re displaying some of my collection, we’re also selling Pokémon cards. We just want to be here for the community in amazing Brimfield, we’ve been here multiple years, it’s a great show,” said Jeslar, a dealer in antiques and collectables.

Many dozens of dealers displaying a wide range of everything you can possibly imagine. Thousands of customers finding what they were looking for. They’ll be back in September with a fresh array of collectables, followed by loyal collectors looking for that one of a kind something they’ve always desired.