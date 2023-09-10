SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Sunday afternoon marked the final day of the celebration of Greek Culture at the Glendi Festival in Springfield for this year.

Throughout the past three days thousands of people came to the Greek Cultural Center to take part in the annual celebration and immerse themselves in Greek culture, traditions, and food!

The family fun and entertainment wrapped up at 5 in the afternoon, but the Parish was ecstatic about all of the money that was raised during the festival. Every dollar made during the event goes back into funding the St. George Cathedral and 22News spoke to the head of parish council about what that allows them to do.

“It means that we can give back to the community. That’s what this is all about. We have many ministries here, we have a food pantry here called loafs and fishes. We keep giving back,” expressed the President of The Parish Council, Kathryn Walker.

Walker told 22News that herself and the whole parish is looking forward to next year’s Glendi Festival which is always held the first weekend after Labor Day, and they plan on working on getting all ready starting in January.