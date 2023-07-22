SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday was the last day of the 10th annual Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival.

The festival is a free event and includes bands and artists spanning from jazz to blues, to Latin and African music genres. Performances took place at multiple locations in downtown Springfield Saturday including the Urban Roots Stage and the Charles Neville Stage.

And while music was the main attraction, there was also fun, food, drinks and dessert for everyone.

Thousands of people packed into Stearns Square on Saturday afternoon and with the weather finally cooperating on the third and final day of the festival, attendees were having a great time.

“Music is great, people are nice, and obviously the drinks are good,” said Phillip Pena of New York City. “Everybody is drinking so… but the music is nice, like the jazz and they mix it up so I think that’s nice.”

“Anyone that has the opportunity to come on down I strongly encourage them,” added Melvin Dotson of Chicopee. “I’ll definitely be coming here in future years.”

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno was at the festival and he said, “This wonderful and high-energy event will showcase some tremendous talent and the great mosaic and diversity of Springfield, the area, and all of New England.”

These three days of music, art, and community building will be back right here in Springfield this time next year.