WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The original Western Mass Home and Garden Show is being held Sunday morning at the Eastern States Exhibition.

With home prices high and mortgage rates more than double that of last year, fewer Americans are buying homes these days. Instead, they’re choosing to stay put repairing, renovating, and improving the properties they already have to better fit their lifestyle and needs.

The annual expo, which is produced by the Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Western Massachusetts, features contractors and tradespeople on everything from heating and cooling to landscaping, decking, fences, flooring, siding, windows, tree removal, kitchen and bath remodel, and much more.

This event is expected to attract a crowd. According to data from the home services platform Thumbtack, 9 out of 10 current homeowners are planning to improve their property in some way over the next year and another 65% have plans to turn their existing house into their “dream

home.”

Sunday is the last day of the 4-day event and the show will begin at 10:00 a.m. and run all the way through until 8:00 p.m.