Final days of Bright Nights

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bright Nights season is winding down as Sunday marks the last weekend to drive through the light display.

The last day is Wednesday, January 6. With a wintry mix of weather expected to begin Sunday, those visiting the park might also get to see the snow falling.

Bright Nights at Forest Park has been a tradition since 1995. The display has brought more than 6 million visitors to Springfield. People would drive as far as California to see the light display, containing more than 675,000 lights.

Despite the pandemic, many of the favorite displays are still at the park, including Seuss Land, Santa’s Magical Forest and Never Never Land.

If you’re interested in driving through the display before closing on Wednesday, make sure to purchase tickets online, in advance. Tickets are not being sold at the park entrance because of COVID-19.