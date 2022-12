CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re hitting the final days of our toys for tots drive in our 22News lobby!

Our collection efforts are ramping up and toys are needed for children of all ages from babies to teens. And if you missed Friday night this weekend you can still drop off new, unwrapped toys which will be distributed to children in need across Western Massachusetts.



The lobby will be opened both Saturday and Sunday from 9-AM to 1-PM. We will be collecting toys until December 12th.