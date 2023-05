SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield announced the Final Four that will be playing in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at the MassMutual Center.

The teams playing are UMass Amherst, West Virginia, St. Bonaventure, and Florida Atlantic. The games will take place on Saturday, December 16 and tickets will go on sale Friday, June 2 through MassMutual Center and at their box office.

Game times and television broadcast details will be released at a later date.