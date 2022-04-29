SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Final Fridays Networking event hosted its monthly meet-up at Dewey’s lounge Friday evening.

The Final Fridays Networking event kicked off at Dewey’s Jazz Lounge on Worthington Street. Local business professionals and entrepreneurs were invited to stop by, meet up and connect with one another and it was a pretty good turnout, bringing people together from the Springfield area, Hartford, and beyond.

22News spoke to those in attendance about what they were hoping to gain through this event.

“We’re really here tonight to bring new opportunities, build businesses, generate revenue and of course support, Dewey’s, one of the establishments we think is up and coming in Springfield,” said local business leaders at Final Fridays Network.

The event was hosted by the EquityCorps Group, T.Marie Media & Women Entrepreneurs’ Social, and also included some live entertainment.