Final guidelines released for reopening of Massachusetts casinos

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After being closed for months, Massachusetts’ three casinos, MGM Springfield, Encore Boston Harbor and Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, will be reopening in just over a week.

If Phase 3 of the Massachusetts reopening happens as planned, the casinos can open starting July 6.

Each casino will have to submit a detailed plan at least seven days ahead of re-opening. That plan must cover areas that include cleaning and sanitation, social distancing, and occupancy limits among others. Casino guests will also be screened upon entry and required to wear masks.

Though he’s hoping people still come to gamble, Massachusetts Gaming Commissioner Bruce Stebbens said safety will be a sure bet. He told 22News, “Our licensees are committed to extensive cleaning protocols availability, advanced sanitizer and that’s the effort our licensees working with us have undertaken.”

In regards to casino games, all slot players must be six feet away from one another or each slot must have Plexiglas dividers from others. Blackjack style tables will also have Plexiglas dividers separating dealer and player positions.

No craps, roulette or poker tables will be open until further notice.

More information on the requirements for casinos to reopen can be found here.