Final night of the season for Bright Nights at Forest Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bright Nights at Forest Park will come to an end Wednesday night for the season.

The 26th annual drive-thru event in Springfield features 675,000 lights displayed throughout a 3-mile drive in Forest Park. Jurassic World, Winter Woods, and the Everett Barney Mansion are just a few displays.

The final night falls on Three Kings Day which is also known as The Feast of the Epiphany that takes places every year on January 6, 12 days after Christmas. In many Hispanic communities, January 6 is traditionally the day children receive their Christmas gifts in commemoration of the Three Kings’ visit to Christ.

Entrance to the holiday lights begins at 4:45 p.m. and closes at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased in advance at https://www.brightnights.org/.