SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – The final stage of paving on Congamond Road in Southwick is scheduled to begin Monday.

Crews are expected to work on the roads until Wednesday. Southwick police will be helping keep traffic build-up at a minimum, however, drivers should expect delays.

View Live Traffic Map

Drivers who usually take Congamond Road are advised to find an alternate route until the work is complete.