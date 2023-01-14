SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday is the last Learn-to-Skate program of the season at the Cyr Arena.

According to the Springfield Police Department, Saturday is the last chance to go to the Learn-to-Skate program this season. Saturday’s program runs from 3;00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Cyr Arena in Springfield.

Part of this program involves the Springfield Police officers teaching children of all ages to ice skate on Saturday. This program honors Springfield Officer Stephen O’Brien, who died of cancer back in 2015 when he was 56 years old. O’Brien worked for many years at the Hampden County Registry of Probate before joining the Springfield Police Department in 1986. Officer O’Brien was one of the first Springfield Police officers who were part of the “Learn-to-Skate” program at Cyr Arena, and it is now named in his honor.

The Learn-to-Skate program is free of charge, including skate rental, ice time, and instructions. Kids are asked to bring their bicycle or hockey helmets and gloves to keep their hands, and the program is open to all kids, not just Springfield residents. If you want to participate, it is asked that you arrive at 2:30 p.m