SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After 55 years the Eastfield Mall in Springfield will officially close its doors Saturday.

The Eastfield Mall is expected to be developed into a mixed-use commercial and retail hub in the coming years. Right now many of the businesses at this location have either closed or have plans to relocate.

The businesses have been scrambling to find new locations for several months. The Greek restaurant Mykonos which opened at the Eastfield Mall 40 years ago is now moving to Main Street in downtown Springfield. Donovan’s Irish Pub is moving over to Holyoke.

Multiple community partners, municipalities, and economic development organizations have been helping those businesses secure new sites and provide support. Both the businesses and the community are sad to see this place go. Some people 22News spoke with at the mall had their first jobs there, came down to watch movies, or even just enjoyed coming down for a nice walk around the mall with good company.

“It’s sad, I know it has to go but this is such a huge part of my childhood. I have probably worked at about five stores here. M sisters, my friends, I made friends here but this was such a beautiful mall. It was small enough but great enough and so many people really are going to miss this place including me. So I wanted to get one last look before it goes bye-bye,” Sally Contino-Kelly of Springfield.

Many of those walking the mall during its final days say this place will always have a special place in their hearts and in the city. Although many businesses are moving many people plan to follow these businesses they’ve grown to love over the last 55 years.

Here’s where businesses in Eastfield Mall are relocating:

Agawam, MA

• Incredible Toys – New Location: 270 Main Street, Unit: A

Holyoke, MA

• Donovan’s Irish Pub – 80 Jarvis Road

• Raw Beauty Brand – 141 High Street

• Exotic Scentsations – Holyoke Mall

• Milan Menswear – Holyoke Mall

• Midnight Odyssey Crystals – Holyoke Mall

• Perfume Club, Inc. – Holyoke Mall

Ludlow, MA

• Millennium Nails – 346 West Street

Springfield, MA

• A Blast From the Past & More – 518 Main Street, Indian Orchard

• Bliss Threading Place – 1760 Boston Road

• Blunt Park Universe – Breckwood Shops, 457 Breckwood Blvd.

• Cellular Galaxy – 1924 Wilbraham Road

• Charlene’s Boutique – 180 Eastern Avenue

• Dress for Success Western MA – 45 Lyman Street

• Ethics Beauty Supply – 1400 Boston Road

• GodUs Boutique – 5 Taylor Street

• Mykonos II – 1441 Main Street

• OM Party & Floral Shop (Formerly “A Dollar”) – 1101 Boston Road

• Rapid Cuts Barber Shop – 439 Main Street

• The Capanna – Downtown Marketplace 1365 Main Street

• Tranquility Day Spa and Salon – 1300 Boston Road, Unit B

Wilbraham, MA

• Mall Barber Shop – 2440 Boston Road

• School of Fish – 2133 Boston Road

Enfield, CT

• Calm Panda Smartshop – Enfield Square Mall, 90 Elm Street

• New Age Wrestling – Enfield Square Mall, 90 Elm Street